Vertcoin (VTC) Trading 10.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 19th. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $9.18 million and approximately $29,433.68 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000834 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16,741.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.50 or 0.00379283 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00022498 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.26 or 0.00867575 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00094394 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $101.60 or 0.00606807 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005978 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.65 or 0.00266682 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,700,622 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.