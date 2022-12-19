Viking Fund Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Viking Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 1.6% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 57,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 30,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 103,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.47.

NYSE PFE opened at $51.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $288.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

