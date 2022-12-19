Viking Fund Management LLC Increases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Viking Fund Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 2.0% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 26,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 30,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.21.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ PEP opened at $180.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $248.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $153.37 and a one year high of $186.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $180.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.48.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares in the company, valued at $22,553,065.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares in the company, valued at $22,553,065.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,261.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

