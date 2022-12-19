Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Buys 16,735 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 365.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,735 shares during the quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $61.42 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.84 and a 200-day moving average of $58.94.

