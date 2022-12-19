Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) versus NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Head to Head Comparison

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) and Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.8% of NeuroMetrix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.5% of Vivos Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of NeuroMetrix shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of Vivos Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get NeuroMetrix alerts:

Profitability

This table compares NeuroMetrix and Vivos Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuroMetrix -57.46% -20.37% -18.83% Vivos Therapeutics -132.59% -77.57% -59.58%

Volatility and Risk

Valuation & Earnings

NeuroMetrix has a beta of 2.26, suggesting that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivos Therapeutics has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares NeuroMetrix and Vivos Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuroMetrix $8.25 million 1.39 -$2.28 million ($0.69) -2.14 Vivos Therapeutics $16.89 million 0.50 -$20.29 million ($1.05) -0.35

NeuroMetrix has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vivos Therapeutics. NeuroMetrix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vivos Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for NeuroMetrix and Vivos Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuroMetrix 0 0 0 0 N/A Vivos Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vivos Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,264.63%. Given Vivos Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vivos Therapeutics is more favorable than NeuroMetrix.

Summary

NeuroMetrix beats Vivos Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeuroMetrix

(Get Rating)

NeuroMetrix, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies. The company offers its products to managed care organizations, endocrinologists, podiatrists, and primary care physicians; occupational health, primary care, internal medicine, orthopedic, and hand surgeons; and pain medicine physicians, neurologists, physical medicine and rehabilitation physicians, and neurosurgeons. NeuroMetrix, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

About Vivos Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment alternatives for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring. Vivos Therapeutics also offers VivoScore Program, a screening and home sleep test in adults and children. The company markets and sells its Vivos System to licensed professionals, primarily general dentists in the United States and Canada. Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Highlands Ranch, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroMetrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroMetrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.