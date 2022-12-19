Warburg Research Analysts Give Südzucker (ETR:SZU) a €14.80 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €14.80 ($15.58) target price on Südzucker (ETR:SZU – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SZU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($14.74) price target on Südzucker in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays set a €13.40 ($14.11) price objective on Südzucker in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.00 ($15.79) price target on Südzucker in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Südzucker Stock Up 9.0 %

Shares of ETR:SZU opened at €15.08 ($15.87) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.39, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion and a PE ratio of 22.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €13.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is €13.55. Südzucker has a 1 year low of €9.75 ($10.26) and a 1 year high of €15.72 ($16.55).

About Südzucker

Südzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, Starch, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, glucose syrup, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

