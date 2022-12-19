Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Receives $37.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.67.

WMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised Warner Music Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Warner Music Group from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warner Music Group

In other Warner Music Group news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $510,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 399,341 shares in the company, valued at $13,589,574.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $646,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 414,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,391,501.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $510,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 399,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,589,574.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its stake in Warner Music Group by 51.3% during the first quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 7,203,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441,968 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Warner Music Group by 18.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,103,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,866 shares during the period. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP grew its stake in Warner Music Group by 25.6% during the second quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 6,607,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,698 shares during the period. Darsana Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Warner Music Group by 28.6% during the second quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Warner Music Group by 181.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,517,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,977,000 after purchasing an additional 978,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WMG opened at $33.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.21, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.62. Warner Music Group has a one year low of $21.57 and a one year high of $44.64. The firm has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.68.

Warner Music Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.38%.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

