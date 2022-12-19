Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Upgraded to Overweight at Atlantic Securities

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WMG. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Warner Music Group to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Warner Music Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America raised Warner Music Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Shares of WMG opened at $33.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.62. Warner Music Group has a 52 week low of $21.57 and a 52 week high of $44.64. The stock has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.68.

In other Warner Music Group news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $646,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 414,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,391,501.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $510,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 399,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,589,574.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $646,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 414,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,391,501.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMG. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 7,203,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441,968 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,103,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,425,000 after buying an additional 1,567,866 shares in the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 6,607,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,963,000 after buying an additional 1,348,698 shares in the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,620,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 181.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,517,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,977,000 after buying an additional 978,358 shares in the last quarter. 22.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

