WealthNavi Inc. Has $266.57 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

WealthNavi Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,723,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,773 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 5.6% of WealthNavi Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. WealthNavi Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $266,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $633,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,256,000 after purchasing an additional 12,291,440 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 25,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 18,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. 40.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $166.79 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $193.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.06.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

