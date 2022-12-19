Welch Group LLC Acquires 1,645 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,292 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 200.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS opened at $90.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.96. The company has a market cap of $164.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $160.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.65.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

