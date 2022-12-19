Welch Group LLC Boosts Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Welch Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,321 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Shell during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Shell during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHEL opened at $54.96 on Monday. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $41.23 and a 12 month high of $61.67. The stock has a market cap of $197.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.10). Shell had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $98.76 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 10.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.45%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHEL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Shell from GBX 2,860 ($35.09) to GBX 2,922 ($35.85) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.87) to GBX 2,987 ($36.65) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.58) to GBX 2,950 ($36.19) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Grupo Santander cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,161.63.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

