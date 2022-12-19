Welch Group LLC Buys 1,833 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Welch Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,406 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 942 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 24,338 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,927 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $536,572.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,643.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $321,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,956,795.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $536,572.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,129,643.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,231 shares of company stock worth $2,405,249. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $77.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.18. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $81.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. As a group, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

