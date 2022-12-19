Welch Group LLC Buys Shares of 80,237 AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX)

Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 80,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in AvidXchange by 966.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 25,150 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in AvidXchange during the 2nd quarter valued at about $915,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in AvidXchange during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in AvidXchange during the 2nd quarter valued at about $532,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in AvidXchange by 417.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,319,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVDX shares. Bank of America lowered AvidXchange from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on AvidXchange from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on AvidXchange from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 11.09.

AvidXchange Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of AVDX stock opened at 9.43 on Monday. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of 5.86 and a 12 month high of 17.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 8.59 and a 200-day moving average of 8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported -0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.16 by 0.06. AvidXchange had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a negative net margin of 49.54%. The company had revenue of 82.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 78.55 million. On average, equities analysts predict that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joel Wilhite sold 3,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 9.33, for a total transaction of 29,995.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,404 shares in the company, valued at 591,559.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AvidXchange Profile

(Get Rating)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

Featured Articles

