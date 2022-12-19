Welch Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,560 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth $2,717,000. Markel Corp increased its position in Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth about $2,323,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Visa by 333.2% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,604 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 8,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE:V opened at $206.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.08. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.85.

Visa Cuts Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.69.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

