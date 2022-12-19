Welch Group LLC Has $280,000 Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Welch Group LLC raised its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 5.3% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 5,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $60.62 on Monday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $70.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.89.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 35.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $125,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,503,143.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $883,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,940,985. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $125,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,143.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,266,150. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Nasdaq to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.79.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

