Welch Group LLC Has $33.94 Million Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Welch Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 378,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,633 shares during the quarter. Cincinnati Financial accounts for about 2.2% of Welch Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Welch Group LLC owned 0.24% of Cincinnati Financial worth $33,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.9% during the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 10,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 18.5% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.13 per share, with a total value of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,502 shares in the company, valued at $4,829,127.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CINF opened at $102.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -283.94 and a beta of 0.61. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $143.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.52.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -766.67%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

