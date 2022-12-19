Welch Group LLC Has $330,000 Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Welch Group LLC reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $274.25 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $404.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $278.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.63.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

