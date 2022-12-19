Welch Group LLC Has $43.15 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises 2.8% of Welch Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $43,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Schubert & Co grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $42,000. 75.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $506.00 to $542.00 in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $477.86.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $481.79 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $333.42 and a one year high of $498.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $467.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $435.78. The company has a market capitalization of $126.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 55.10%.

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

