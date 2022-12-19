Welch Group LLC Has $486,000 Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth approximately $175,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 44.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 7,131 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 27.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 11,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.64.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.2 %

KHC opened at $39.92 on Monday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.73 and a 1-year high of $44.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.97 and a 200-day moving average of $37.31.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 163.27%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

