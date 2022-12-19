Welch Group LLC Has $543,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Welch Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 36,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM stock opened at $107.99 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $115.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.92.

