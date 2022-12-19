Welch Group LLC Purchases 424 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Welch Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,546 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Schubert & Co grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 163.5% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,809,852,774.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,566,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,809,852,774.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mastercard Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $399.48.

NYSE MA opened at $345.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $332.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.