Welch Group LLC Sells 636 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Welch Group LLC cut its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $12,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth $3,565,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.1% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 72,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.4% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 71,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 112.0% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 69,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 36,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at $11,289,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $62.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

