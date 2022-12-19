Welch Group LLC Sells 991 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Welch Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,377,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,001 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,105,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,884 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,000,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,687,000 after buying an additional 644,386 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,757,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,309,000 after buying an additional 386,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 7.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,830,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,982,000 after buying an additional 641,659 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.20.

American Electric Power Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ AEP opened at $94.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.30 and a 1 year high of $105.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.16 and its 200 day moving average is $94.09.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.74%.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

