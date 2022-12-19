Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 43.6% annually over the last three years.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:WIA opened at $9.02 on Monday. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.39 and a 52 week high of $14.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 460.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 55,328 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

Further Reading

