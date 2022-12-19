Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIAGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 43.6% annually over the last three years.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:WIA opened at $9.02 on Monday. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.39 and a 52 week high of $14.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 460.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 55,328 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

