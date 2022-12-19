Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:IGI opened at $16.86 on Monday. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 1 year low of $15.22 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 120,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $288,000.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

