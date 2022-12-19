Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MNP)

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, December 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st.
Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Price Performance
Shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund stock opened at $11.77 on Monday. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $15.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.12.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47,500.00, for a total transaction of $7,362,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.
