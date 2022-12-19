Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MNP)

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, December 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Price Performance

Shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund stock opened at $11.77 on Monday. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $15.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.12.

Get Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47,500.00, for a total transaction of $7,362,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 1,208.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the 1st quarter worth $290,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 9,905 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 68,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.84% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.