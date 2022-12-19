Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Trading Up 1.0 %
NYSE:WEA opened at $11.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.58. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $9.54 and a 52-week high of $14.53.
About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
