Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years.

Get Western Asset Premier Bond Fund alerts:

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:WEA opened at $11.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.58. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $9.54 and a 52-week high of $14.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 10,086 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 99,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 32,788 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.