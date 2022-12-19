Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Westlake from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Westlake from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Westlake from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Westlake from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westlake

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Westlake during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 27.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of WLK opened at $103.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.21. Westlake has a 12 month low of $81.29 and a 12 month high of $141.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($1.37). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 28.03%. Equities analysts forecast that Westlake will post 18.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a $0.357 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.97%.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

