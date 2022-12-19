Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Has $210,000 Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,519 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,047 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 480,599 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $24,482,000 after acquiring an additional 49,309 shares during the period. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 23,013 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.55.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ opened at $37.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $155.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.76.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

