Worthington Industries (WOR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 19.95%. Worthington Industries’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect Worthington Industries to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

Worthington Industries Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE:WOR opened at $51.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.22. Worthington Industries has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $62.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.03.

Worthington Industries Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Worthington Industries

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

In other Worthington Industries news, Director David P. Blom purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.29 per share, for a total transaction of $206,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,188. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Worthington Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WOR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 1,470.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Worthington Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. G2 Capital Management LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 22.7% in the first quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 4,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 16.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. 53.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Worthington Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Worthington Industries from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, manufactured consumer, building, and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.