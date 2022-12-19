Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Cut to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Xylem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen increased their target price on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Xylem from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Xylem from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.70.

Xylem Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $109.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.41 and a 200 day moving average of $94.19. The company has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 62.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Xylem has a 12-month low of $72.08 and a 12-month high of $121.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xylem will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Xylem news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $1,271,514.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,371.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,814,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,818,395,000 after purchasing an additional 209,454 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,774,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,600,756,000 after buying an additional 722,396 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Xylem by 3.8% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,501,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,162,000 after buying an additional 203,166 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 53.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,390,000 after buying an additional 1,335,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Xylem by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,192,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,181,000 after buying an additional 99,861 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xylem

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Articles

