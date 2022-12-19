Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Zoetis by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,574,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,851,000 after purchasing an additional 299,299 shares during the period. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 21.7% during the first quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.17.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $144.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $67.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.15 and a 52 week high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.68%.

About Zoetis

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

