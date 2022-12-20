10,159 Shares in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Purchased by Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.5% of Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.9% in the third quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the third quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 127,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the third quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 90,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% during the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $17,170,275.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,363,426.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $17,170,275.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,363,426.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total value of $30,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 706,283 shares in the company, valued at $71,158,012.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.47.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $109.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.84. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.88 and a 52-week high of $112.17. The firm has a market cap of $277.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.59%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

