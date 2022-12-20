1,150 Shares in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT) Bought by SJS Investment Consulting Inc.

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTT. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury in the second quarter worth $8,306,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury by 63.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 174,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,085,000 after purchasing an additional 67,616 shares in the last quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury in the first quarter worth $940,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury in the second quarter worth $613,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury in the first quarter worth $403,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury Trading Up 5.0 %

TTT opened at $65.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.51. ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $104.20.

