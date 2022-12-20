131 Shares in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Acquired by SJS Investment Consulting Inc.

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 131 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 413.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $483.00 to $493.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $429.63.

Insider Activity

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total value of $1,003,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,708.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total value of $1,188,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 598 shares in the company, valued at $253,851. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total value of $1,003,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,708.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,300 shares of company stock worth $4,420,650. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FDS opened at $419.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $431.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $418.29. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $345.92 and a 1 year high of $495.39. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.12). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 21.53%. The firm had revenue of $499.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

