1,350 Shares in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Purchased by SJS Investment Consulting Inc.

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 356,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,815,000 after purchasing an additional 12,431 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 25.6% in the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter.
Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Stock Down 1.5 %
ONEQ opened at $41.31 on Tuesday. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 12-month low of $39.52 and a 12-month high of $62.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.97 and a 200-day moving average of $44.80.
Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Profile
Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.
