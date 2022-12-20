1,400 Shares in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Purchased by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,277,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,875,816,000 after acquiring an additional 349,470 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,563,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,637,484,000 after acquiring an additional 589,293 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,152,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,163,834,000 after acquiring an additional 195,172 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,413,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,116,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,951,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,263,000 after purchasing an additional 110,218 shares during the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of PNC opened at $150.16 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.52 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.08. The company has a market cap of $60.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.12. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on PNC. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.84.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

