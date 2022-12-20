1,744 Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Acquired by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $12,462,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 916,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,445,000 after acquiring an additional 112,890 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $946,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

JNJ opened at $175.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $458.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.18.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.42.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,962,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,962,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $2,573,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,764,485.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 300,750 shares of company stock valued at $52,311,677. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

