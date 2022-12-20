1,805 Shares in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Bought by Activest Wealth Management

Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 10,588.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 781.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 226,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,840,000 after purchasing an additional 200,588 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 102.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 211,049 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the second quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the second quarter valued at $473,000.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X alerts:

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Price Performance

Shares of SPXL opened at $61.52 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a one year low of $48.97 and a one year high of $147.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.76 and its 200-day moving average is $70.66.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.