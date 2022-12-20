2,551 Shares in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Acquired by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,313,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $627,225,000 after buying an additional 60,541 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,982,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $564,568,000 after buying an additional 25,598 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,208,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $228,862,000 after buying an additional 195,515 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $181,623,000 after buying an additional 38,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 886,062 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $167,732,000 after buying an additional 21,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

Shares of AYI opened at $166.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $181.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.25. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.71 and a 1 year high of $220.97.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 20.76%. Acuity Brands’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AYI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.00.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

Featured Articles

