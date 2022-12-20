275 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Acquired by SJS Investment Consulting Inc.

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 16,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,028,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $269.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $278.46 and its 200-day moving average is $290.31. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $404.58.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

