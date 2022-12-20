2,983 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Acquired by Financial Council Asset Management Inc

Financial Council Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,983 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 44.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654,961 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,266,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,894 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 50.7% in the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 6,330,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $868,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 659.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $308,902,000 after buying an additional 1,955,532 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 55.9% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,420,417 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $511,687,000 after buying an additional 1,942,870 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DIS opened at $85.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.78. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $85.41 and a 52-week high of $160.32. The company has a market cap of $156.43 billion, a PE ratio of 49.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on DIS. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.65.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

