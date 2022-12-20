3,110 Shares in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Purchased by Activest Wealth Management

Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 20,945.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,818,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,235,000 after buying an additional 9,772,223 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1,085.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,916,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,225,000 after buying an additional 1,754,455 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 407.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,275,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,981 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,900,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 81,003.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 767,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,117,000 after acquiring an additional 766,289 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $35.92 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.79.

