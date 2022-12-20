4,187 Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Acquired by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 11.1% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 18.0% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 639,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,882,000 after acquiring an additional 97,628 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 45.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 212,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,915,000 after acquiring an additional 66,712 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.4% in the first quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $317,822.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $117,098.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,803 shares in the company, valued at $144,312.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $317,822.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 601,293 shares of company stock worth $47,659,759. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $78.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $142.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Erste Group Bank raised Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.75.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.