42,104 Shares in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Purchased by Bouvel Investment Partners LLC

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 42,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $4,950,034.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,539,941.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total value of $4,950,034.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,539,941.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $349,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,075,194.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 359,414 shares of company stock valued at $15,051,476 in the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $45.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $47.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.82.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BSX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.85.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

