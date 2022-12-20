4,226 Shares in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Purchased by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in American International Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,523,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,054,464,000 after acquiring an additional 932,428 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in American International Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,327,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,966,447,000 after acquiring an additional 527,154 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in American International Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,562,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,051,376,000 after acquiring an additional 473,756 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in American International Group by 14.4% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,109,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $466,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in American International Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,494,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $280,934,000 after acquiring an additional 62,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on AIG. Morgan Stanley began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on American International Group from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.75.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $61.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.05 and a 52 week high of $65.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.42 and a 200 day moving average of $54.58.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 7.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.61%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

