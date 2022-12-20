4,707 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Purchased by PVG Asset Management Corp

PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 4.9% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 10,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 56,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,969,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $269.75 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $404.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $278.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.31.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

