A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Has $394,000 Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 77,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,969,000 after acquiring an additional 6,053 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.1% in the second quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 15,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avity Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the second quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.0 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on PG shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.43.

Shares of PG stock opened at $150.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.9133 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.26%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

