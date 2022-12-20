ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Short Interest Down 12.6% in November

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the November 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABB. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ABB from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on ABB from CHF 28 to CHF 26.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on ABB from CHF 29 to CHF 26 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ABB presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.54.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ABB by 166.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of ABB by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 124,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ABB by 8.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 121,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after buying an additional 9,819 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ABB by 3.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 144,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of ABB by 38.9% during the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 5.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ABB opened at $30.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $59.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.43. ABB has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $39.11.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 billion. ABB had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.21%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ABB will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

