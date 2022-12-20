Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,643 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $131,000. United Bank raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,280 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,238 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Stewart Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 17.8% during the first quarter. Stewart Asset Management LLC now owns 50,662 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,996,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 33,701 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.3 %

ABT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

NYSE ABT opened at $106.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.37.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Stories

